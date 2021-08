Brighton's summer ins and outs

Happy with Brighton's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Seagulls' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Jeremy Sarmiento (Benfica), Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock), Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg), Kjell Scherpen (Ajax), Kaoru Mitoma (Kawasaki Frontale)

Outs: Jose Izquierdo (released),Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen, loan), Davy Propper (PSV),Alex Cochrane (Hearts, loan), Jan Mlakar (Hajduk Split), Bernardo (RB Salzburg), Ryan Longman (Hull, loan), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry), Romaric Yapi (Vitesse), Mat Ryan (Real Sociedad), Jensen Weir (Cambridge, loan), Matt Clarke (West Brom, loan), Carl Rushworth (Walsall, loan), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Ben White (Arsenal), Kaoru Mitoma (Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, loan), Leo Ostigard (Stoke, loan), Florin Andone (Cadiz, loan), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Jayson Molumby (West Brom, loan), Michal Karbownik (Olympiacos, loan), Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn, loan), Andi Zeqiri (Augsburg, loan), Christian Walton (Ipswich Town, loan)

