Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Wolves
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter Louisa Roach, aka psych-pop band She Drew the Gun, for the first Premier League predictions of the season.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
I am not really sure what to expect from new Wolves boss Bruno Lage, but we know what Leicester will try and do - attack them.
It will help the Foxes a lot that they had a game which meant something with the Community Shield last weekend, and that gives them the slight advantage here.
Louisa's prediction: 1-1
Find out how Lawro and Louisa think the rest of this week's fixtures will go