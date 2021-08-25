'Levy gets his way again'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Harry Kane was right to mention Tottenham's supporters in his statement.

Their reaction to his introduction at Wolves on Sunday was crucial in determining how this summer's longest running transfer saga played out.

Levy was determined to hold Kane to his contract, which still has three years to run, yet he would have had a tough call to make if keeping Kane meant opposing his own fans.

But by proclaiming Kane as "one of our own" at Molineux, the Tottenham fans signalled their willingness to forget the England skipper's barely concealed desire to leave.

The can may just be being kicked down the road to subsequent transfer windows of course. After all, Kane is unlikely to become less ambitious over time.

But for now, Tottenham's world class striker stays where he is. Levy has got his way again.