Harry Kane "wants to win things with Tottenham" and "is a Spurs player through and through", according to former England defender Matthew Upson.

England striker Kane confirmed on Wednesday he would be staying at Tottenham, despite interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Upson said: "I'm not sure it was ever in doubt. Harry Kane is a Spurs player through and through.

"The team have had a bit of a bounce with the new manager coming in. Last season was quite difficult and I feel he wants to win things with Tottenham. I'm not saying if Manchester City had come in that he wouldn't have gone, but I have a feeling he's happy enough and he enjoys being at the club.

"He's not kicking and screaming to get out and he's happy to be at Tottenham to a degree. I'm not massively surprised he's taken that stance given the player he is and how much he likes the club.

"I've experienced it myself where I've been told if a number gets offered you're allowed to go. That number gets offered, but you're still not allowed to go. I've never felt it's been pushed that hard, which is why I feel he's stepped back and looked at it and decided he's not massively unhappy."

