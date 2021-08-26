Jadon Sancho is one of four Manchester United players who have been called up to the England squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland in September.

Sancho, along with club captain Harry Maguire, midfielder Jesse Lingard and defender Luke Shaw, will join up with the Three Lions after Sunday's game against Wolves.

England boss Gareth Southgate has named a 25-man squad for the trio of games, which start with an away fixture against Hungary on Thursday, 2 September.

