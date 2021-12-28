BBC Sport

Crystal Palace v Norwich: What does the form show?

  • Crystal Palace have won three of their past four Premier League games against Norwich, as many as they had in their previous 20 top-flight meetings with the Canaries.

  • After winning five consecutive away league games against Palace between 1991 and 1996, Norwich are winless in their past 16 visits to Selhurst Park.

  • The Eagles haven’t won their final league game in the past nine calendar years, since beating Millwall 1-0 in 2011. As a Premier League side, they haven’t won their final game in a calendar year since 1992 against Middlesbrough.

  • Norwich have drawn their final league game in four of the past five calendar years, with their last victory coming in 2015 against Aston Villa.