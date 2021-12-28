Crystal Palace v Norwich: What does the form show?

Crystal Palace have won three of their past four Premier League games against Norwich, as many as they had in their previous 20 top-flight meetings with the Canaries.

After winning five consecutive away league games against Palace between 1991 and 1996, Norwich are winless in their past 16 visits to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles haven’t won their final league game in the past nine calendar years, since beating Millwall 1-0 in 2011. As a Premier League side, they haven’t won their final game in a calendar year since 1992 against Middlesbrough.