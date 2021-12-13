Frank on Toney, mental strength and Man Utd
Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host Manchester United on Tuesday.
Here is what he had to say:
Ivan Toney is due out of isolation in time for kick-off and his availability is a "huge boost".
Sergi Canos is back from suspension and there are no new injuries or positive Covid-19 cases to report.
Frank says the mental boost from Friday's win over Watford is massive and he is pleased with the determination his players are showing.
On whether Brentford are ahead of schedule with 20 points from 16 games, Frank said he "always wants more".
He added it's vital to stay in the moment and "not get too carried away and look backwards".
On Manchester United, Frank said they are "one of the biggest clubs in the world, but not one of the best teams" as it stands.
Under new interim boss Ralf Rangnick. United look "more solid and more difficult to break down".
Frank has "the biggest respect" for Rangnick and says it is "quite remarkable" what the German has created over the years.