West Ham boss David Moyes speaking to BT Sport: "We didn't play well, Arsenal played well tonight. We were right in the game for long periods though, we kept them out but we gave it away late on when we were down to 10 men and doing quite well at that point.

"We just might have hit a period where we're suffering a little with injuries and we're just a bit short in our forward play. We have to improve on that if we can.

"Over the weekend we had some really soft penalty kicks and I think that [referee] Anthony Taylor might have got this one right."