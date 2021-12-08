Liverpool are the first English team to win all six of their group-stage games in a single Champions League campaign.

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the season in all competitions for Liverpool, in his 21st appearance. He’s the first player to score 20+ goals in five consecutive campaigns for the Reds since Ian Rush (six between 1981-82 and 1986-87).

Liverpool’s Divock Origi scored his first goal in 15 Champions League games, since netting the Reds’ second in their 2-0 final victory over Tottenham in June 2019.