Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The implications of the postponement of Sunday’s match are perhaps more serious for Spurs but Brighton may be frustrated that the match won’t go ahead.

On the face of it with a lengthy injury list including Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck the Seagulls could have been forgiven for wanting it called off but Albion would have fancied their chances as only Shane Duffy would have been missing from the starting XI against Southampton due to suspension.

The rearranged date will be tough to fit in especially with Tottenham Hotspur’s other commitments.

The Seagulls benefitted from an explosive start to the season and won’t want to get dragged down the table with games in hand.

The 10-game winless streak has made the headlines but the Seagulls are difficult to beat losing just two matches in that time.

The focus now shifts to Wolves at home on Wednesday when 19-year-old centre-back Haydon Roberts could be handed a Premier League debut. The defender has shown promise in League Cup ties but the step up to the Premier League cannot be underestimated.

The club may not want to rely on young players but the introduction of Jeremy Sarmiento showed Graham Potter is prepared to give them a chance.

Another cloud looming is the possibility of more suspensions. Top scorer Neal Maupay, dependable defender Joel Veltman and integral midfielder Yves Bissouma are all one yellow card away from a ban.