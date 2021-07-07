Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is expected to start England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

Saka was outstanding in the last-16 victory over Germany on 29 June.

However, the 19-year-old played no part in the quarter-final win over Ukraine after suffering a knock against the Germans which prevented him from training.

Saka has played a full part since then and is set to replace Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho in what is likely to be the only change to Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up as England look to secure a first major tournament final since 1966.

