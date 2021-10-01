Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa go to Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Smith said he thinks there is a sporting exemption close to being agreed that would mean disruption during the international break for players travelling to red list countries would be avoided and players such as Emi Martinez would not miss games on their return;

The Villa team has "more balance and depth, and is more adaptable" following the departure of Jack Grealish. He says at times his side became too reliant on Grealish because "when you have an exceptional talent you use it";

Leon Bailey won't start training until during international break and Morgan Sanson is also out of the Spurs match;

Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings were called up by England, but Smith said he was surprised Ezri Konsa wasn't - but only "because I know the talent I have on my hands".

