Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

It’s been a difficult week for Everton.

First, a three-goal second-half blitz at Villa Park that painted an unfair perspective on a loss that ended their unbeaten start to the season - then a penalty shootout defeat at QPR that was tangible evidence of a squad that patently can’t cope with the loss of four key players to injury.

None of Dominic-Calvert Lewin, Richarlison, Jordan Pickford or Seamus Coleman are likely to be fit for Norwich’s visit to Goodison, and that is cause for concern.

Deadline-day signing Salomon Rondon is likely to figure from the start again. At present, though, he’s way short of both match fitness and mobility, as well as the short of sharpness that only game time can bring.

The return of the Abdoulaye Doucoure-Allan axis in central midfield should bring back the energy and intensity that was lacking in midweek - and that’s a huge positive.

Everton’s need to recruit another right-back is writ large on the team sheet when Seamus Coleman is missing. Rafa Benitez could well decide to go again with Ben Godfrey, though Mason Holgate and Jonjo Kenny are other options.

Everton must show the same level of flair and controlled aggression as in their two home victories so far this season. At all costs, they mustn't allow Norwich to emerge from Goodison with anything other than their pride intact.

Preventing a possible Pukki party is absolutely vital.