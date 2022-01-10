Your views on Leeds' transfer window so far
We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Leeds United should sign, keep or sell.
Here's what you have been talking about so far:
Joe: Leeds need to recruit a box-to-box midfielder and another striker, potentially loanees but ideally with Premier League experience. I trust Bielsa’s decisions but with the amount of injuries, under 18s and under 23s won’t quite cut it.
Mark: I would take Phillips from Liverpool as a centre-half and Mata from United to play the Hernandez role. We all know we need central midfield cover and another goalscorer.
Rob: The purchase of youngsters continues but sadly many senior players bought are injury prone and have failed to deliver on a regular basis. Other competitors are out of the transfer starting blocks but Leeds are linked with many and might not get any.