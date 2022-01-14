Former England forward Dion Dublin hailed "a special night" for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's 10-men secured a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Granit Xhaka's 24th-minute red card had the Gunners struggling, but they produced a resolute defensive performance to prevent Liverpool even having a shot on target.

"It's a performance I didn't think I would see from Arsenal," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They showed guts and determination and put their bodies on the line.

"As simple as it sounds, it's a special night for Arsenal."

Dublin also criticised the "rash" decision of Xhaka to swipe at a long ball over the top, only to clean out Diogo Jota.

"He's got a good footballing brain but he seems to lose it so easily and get it wrong," Dublin said.

