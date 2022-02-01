Can Lampard fire up misfits?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Everton's new manager Frank Lampard was barely through the door on his first day before he started reshaping a squad dropping into a relegation fight.

And the 43-year-old immediately turned to two fallen talents who have been marginalised at their clubs in recent times, namely Manchester United's Donny van de Beek and Tottenham outcast Dele Alli.

Manchester United signed Van de Beek from Ajax for £40m in September 2020 but the Netherlands international has failed to convince either sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or successor Ralf Rangnick of his worth, starting only four Premier League games.

There are those who question whether Van de Beek struggles with the physicality of Premier League football but Lampard showed his intent by stealing him from under the noses of Crystal Palace and manager Patrick Vieira.

It's a big chance for Van de Beek, still only 24, to show what he can do and Lampard will hope it pays off to put some goals and creativity into his midfield.