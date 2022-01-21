Everton v Aston Villa: Team news

Everton forward Richarlison could make his first start since 12 December after coming off the bench to score at Norwich City following a calf injury.

Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi are Everton's only confirmed absentees, although Allan could miss out due to illness.

Villa welcome back John McGinn from suspension, while Ezri Konsa will be assessed after he was withdrawn against Manchester United with a hip injury.

Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore remain at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Would you start Richarlison on his return from injury?

Is there a place for McGinn in your Villa XI?