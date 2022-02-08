BBC Sport

Gerrard on the winter break, transfers and Leeds

Published

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League match with Leeds.

Here are the key lines:

  • While some clubs may have relished the winter break, Gerrard was adamant that it was "quite the opposite" for his side as they "were in a really good place going into the Everton game - we put in a right good, strong performance and the feeling was good."

  • He also reflected on the transfer window that saw the additions of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne: "If you look at the whole window it was very positive from our point of view. We did some strong business in the window and I feel we are in a much better place."

  • The Villa boss expressed the respect he holds for Wednesday's opponents: "I have a lot of respect for Leeds - I've followed them for many, many years. I was lucky enough to go and play at Elland Road on many occasions when I played. Great set of fans and a club that has taken a few bumps and knocks along the way but it seems to be back in a good place."

