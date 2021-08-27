Bruce on Longstaff departure, loans & returning players
- Published
Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle
Steve Bruce has been speaking to the media before Saturday’s home match against Southampton.
Here are the key lines from the Newcastle head coach:
Midfielder Matty Longstaff is poised to join Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen on loan;
Bruce says it is still possible Newcastle could make a loan signing before Tuesday’s transfer deadline but they need to make room in their squad, first. He reiterated there is no money left in the budget for any permanent deals;
Midfielder Isaac Hayden and defender Paul Dummett could return from injuries;
Former United striker Adam Armstrong, who joined Southampton this summer, is likely to face his old club. Newcastle sold Armstrong to Blackburn in 2018, and Bruce says “the previous manager [Rafael Benitez] obviously thought he wasn’t quite ready” but Armstrong has “certainly matured” over the past few seasons.