Bruce on Longstaff departure, loans & returning players

Published

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Steve Bruce has been speaking to the media before Saturday’s home match against Southampton.

Here are the key lines from the Newcastle head coach:

  • Midfielder Matty Longstaff is poised to join Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen on loan;

  • Bruce says it is still possible Newcastle could make a loan signing before Tuesday’s transfer deadline but they need to make room in their squad, first. He reiterated there is no money left in the budget for any permanent deals;

  • Midfielder Isaac Hayden and defender Paul Dummett could return from injuries;

  • Former United striker Adam Armstrong, who joined Southampton this summer, is likely to face his old club. Newcastle sold Armstrong to Blackburn in 2018, and Bruce says “the previous manager [Rafael Benitez] obviously thought he wasn’t quite ready” but Armstrong has “certainly matured” over the past few seasons.