Brighton v Watford: Head-to-head stats

Published

Brighton and Watford meet for the 7th time in the Premier League on Saturday. Here's what the stats show:

  • Brighton have never lost a home match against Watford in the top-flight - one win, three draws - with just five goals scored in total in these four matches (three Brighton, two Watford).

  • Watford lost their last six away Premier League matches in the 2019-20 season, with only Norwich (6) earning fewer away points in the division that season than the Hornets (10).

  • The home side has won just three of the last 13 league meetings between Brighton and Watford - six draws, four losses - including none of the last three matches since a 2-0 Watford win at Vicarage Road in August 2018.