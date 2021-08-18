Brighton v Watford: Head-to-head stats
Brighton and Watford meet for the 7th time in the Premier League on Saturday. Here's what the stats show:
Brighton have never lost a home match against Watford in the top-flight - one win, three draws - with just five goals scored in total in these four matches (three Brighton, two Watford).
Watford lost their last six away Premier League matches in the 2019-20 season, with only Norwich (6) earning fewer away points in the division that season than the Hornets (10).
The home side has won just three of the last 13 league meetings between Brighton and Watford - six draws, four losses - including none of the last three matches since a 2-0 Watford win at Vicarage Road in August 2018.