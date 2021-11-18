Gerrard assured & thoughtful under huge attention

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

This was a serious press conference for serious times. Flanked by chief executive Christian Purslow and sporting director Johan Lange, only the claret-and-blue tie he sported marked any difference to Steven Gerrard’s appearance than on all the previous visits he made to Villa Park, usually leading his Liverpool team to wins.

Speaking of Liverpool - in fact Gerrard made a point of doing so almost immediately, without any prompting, in an effort to spike the cannon of any journalist who might have dared to float the idea so widespread in some quarters recently, that Villa Park has somehow become Anfield’s waiting room.

"It is important that this press conference is about Aston Villa… it should not be about any other club," he stated gravely. When, after 20 minutes, the words "stepping stone" were mentioned, Gerrard dismissed the thought with charming but undoubted authority. "If they offered Jurgen Klopp a lifetime contract, I’d be delighted."

It is the custom on these occasions for the chief executive to speak proudly about his new charge, and Purslow glowed. "Thrilled… admire his drive and determination… personal qualities… his arrival will re-ignite the club." Both he and Gerrard were keen to point out that this was no old-pals-from-Liverpool act.

Tributes to Dean Smith, thoughts of following Gerard Houllier, talking up the potential of the academy, Gerrard continued to speak clearly and thoughtfully on a range of topics. Since he was a teenager, a thousand-watt spotlight has followed him, so it is small wonder that he was assured under such attention.

With all he achieved as a player, he could spend the next 20 years earning a good living on the soft sofa of a TV studio, so why does he need the strains of football management - with major clubs - instead? At last he conceded a grin. "My wife says the same sometimes…"