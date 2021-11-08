Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw - along with Chelsea's Mason Mount and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse - have not reported for international duty with England.

There were originally named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Ward-Prowse is ill, while Rashford will focus on his fitness after returning from a shoulder injury.

The arrival of Mount has been delayed by dental surgery.

Defender Shaw is following concussion protocol after being replaced during Saturday's Manchester derby.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe gets his first senior call-up.