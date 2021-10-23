Leeds v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Leeds make one change from their 1-0 defeat by Southampton.

Raphinha missed that game because of Brazil's World Cup qualifiers finishing so late and he replaces Tyler Roberts today.

Kalvin Phillips is on the bench after a calf injury.

Leeds: Meslier, Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Shackleton, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, James, Rodrigo. Subs: Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Phillips, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville.