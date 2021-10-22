Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

I put it to Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri that it must be a good time to play Everton - who will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure and possibly Richarlison. His amused reply was “let’s wait and see”.

But surely it must be more preferable to play the Toffees without three of their best players? The latter two, of course, are former Watford stars.

They left the Hornets to progress their careers - Doucoure, 27 at the time, for a fee rising to about £25m, and Richarlison, then 21, for up to £50m. Other good ones have gone too over the last few years, for money, such as Gerard Deulofeu, Will Hughes, Roberto Pereyra and Etienne Capoue.

Compare that to the first team now: Ben Foster, Danny Rose, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Moussa Sissoko, Tom Cleverley, Juraj Kucka and Nicolas Nkoulou are all in their 30s. This is currently an ageing Watford first team with saleable assets in much shorter supply, which is a worry - especially with the threat of relegation.

Ranieri hinted he might need younger legs in midfield at Goodison Park. His only options are Ozan Tufan (who's on loan) and Imran Louza.

Ismaila Sarr - who is the Hornets' most valuable asset - is set to return to his usual right wing role after the tinkering last weekend didn't work; he's been tried before as striker and it failed.

Ranieri might also be tempted to start another youngster, Joao Pedro, who was the only Watford player to look composed and comfortable against Liverpool when he came on.

