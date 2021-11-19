Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says midfielder Youri Tielemans will be out "for a few weeks" with the calf injury he sustained against Leeds.

Winger Marc Albrighton is fit again but full-back James Justin isn't yet ready to return.

Chelsea remain without injured striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Mateo Kovacic, but forward Timo Werner is back in training and will be assessed.

Mason Mount is expected to be available following dental surgery and fellow attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic is fit.

Who would you pick to replace Tielemans in your Leicester XI?

Is Werner going straight back into your Chelsea line-up?