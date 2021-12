Manchester City are winless in four Premier League games against Leeds (drawn two, lost two) since a 2-1 win at Maine Road under Kevin Keegan in January 2003.

Leeds won this exact fixture 2-1 last season, scoring with both shots they had across the whole match. They’ve not won consecutive away league games against City since 1987, while they haven’t done so in the top-flight since a run of three between 1969 and 1971.