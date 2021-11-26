Lawro's predictions: Man City v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Manchester City seem to have found a bit of rhythm since the international break - they went through the gears to beat Everton last weekend and then played very well in their win against Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

We saw the Hammers put in a really impressive performance to beat Liverpool a couple of weeks ago, but I just wonder if they might hit a bit of a sticky patch after their good run was ended by Wolves.

Jelani's prediction: 2-2

I love watching West Ham because David Moyes is one of the managers to have really built something.

