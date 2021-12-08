Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United's Champions League campaign got off to the worst possible start in Switzerland, with Aaron Wan-Bisakka sent off and a Jesse Lingard mistake condemning them to a 2-1 defeat in Bern.

Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics against Villarreal and Atalanta, though, have seen them through as group winners with a game to spare.

Now they face Young Boys again, this time at Old Trafford, and the Portuguese - who scored in all six group games for Real Madrid in 2017/18 - is trying to repeat the feat, although he may be rested by Ralf Rangnick with United already safely through.

The German's protege Thomas Tuchel managed to guide Chelsea to Champions League glory last season despite taking over with just four months of the campaign left, but Rangnick believes it is far too early into his time at Old Trafford to say if he can do something similar with United. By the time the knockout stage begins in February, we may have a better idea of their chances.

For now this game instead presents an opportunity for the likes of Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood to try to show the new boss what they can offer.

Listen to commentary of Manchester United v Young Boys on BBC Radio Manchester