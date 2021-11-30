Patrick Bamford scored the 100th goal of his career as Leeds comfortably dispatched mid-table rivals Crystal Palace at Elland Road in February.

The 27-year-old was on hand to convert the rebound after Vicente Guaita could only parry Raphinha's fiercely struck shot.

Earlier, Jack Harrison opened the scoring thanks to a huge deflection off Eagles defender Gary Cahill.

The win took Leeds above Arsenal and into the top half of the table while cementing Bamford's status as the third highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League.

A Wilfried Zaha-less Palace never looked like bouncing back from conceding the early goal, returning to London after a division-high seventh away game of the season without scoring.