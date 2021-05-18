I have to go back to my first full season covering Leeds in the Championship to recall a victory at St Mary's - but it was dramatic and more akin to ones under Marcelo Bielsa than then boss Kevin Blackwell.

In November 2005, United were trailing 3-0 at the break, at which point chairman Ken Bates had left the stadium.

But David Healy came off the bench to inspire the comeback, and the late Liam Miller wrapped up a 4-3 win four minutes from time. I still remember a supporter gleefully brandishing his betting slip having predicted the second-half turnaround.

Looking at the line-ups that day, it's a reminder of how far Leeds have come.

Blackwell's successor, Dennis Wise, who presided over the following year's relegation to League One, played the first half for Saints. And a 16-year-old Theo Walcott tore through United's flanks.

Although Southampton once again have Walcott, it is Bielsa's side on course for a top-half Premier League finish.

Mateusz Klich and Robin Koch are taking early holiday before a busy international summer, which means at least one midfield change.

But there will be none to Bielsa's style of play, which means every chance of more drama at St Mary's - 16 years on!

Who comes into midfield? Would you make any other changes? Pick and share your Leeds starting line-up