Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage aired his grievances about some of the decisions made by the referee, and some of the latitude allowed to Brentford to take their time in the second half.

He made some valid points, but they were not the important points from this match, as he surely knows.

Wolves’ football was at times neat and tidy, and sometimes played at pace, but it was largely harmless, and shown up by Brentford’s urgent and effective counter-attacking.

Adama Traore’s surging runs often saw him reach a promising position to cross, but his deliveries rarely fell near to a gold shirt in the penalty area, and often he had all too few targets to aim for.

Wolves’ lack of goals cannot be attributed only to Raul Jimenez’s frustrations since returning. Collectively, they were timid in possession of the ball and became distracted and tetchy after falling behind.

A half-time switch from 3-5-2 to a back-four system offered a chance for a direct comparison, but only served to prove that formation is less important than form.

This week’s Carabao Cup tie may tempt Lage into trying some different options before the Premier League game at Southampton; very few of the players will have just cause to object to any changes he makes.