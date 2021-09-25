Man Utd v Aston Villa - confirmed team news
- Published
Manchester United are unchanged from the side that won at West Ham last Sunday.
Edinson Cavani has recovered from a muscle strain and makes the bench.
Will he get to play with Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time?
One change for Aston Villa from the side that started the 3-0 win over Everton last Saturday.
Axel Tuanzebe, who is on loan from Manchester United, is ineligible against his parent club so Kortney Hause makes his first Premier League start of the season.
Former United player Ashley Young is on the bench.