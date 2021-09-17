Farke on bogey teams, staying in the Premier League and LR7

Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League encounter with Watford at Carrow Road.

Here are the key points:

Defender Christoph Zimmermann is still not fully fit and will be unavailable. Winger Przemyslaw Placheta is also missing with Covid-19 symptoms;

Farke insisted it's not a "must-win" for Norwich, despite the fact the Canaries are yet to pick up a point this season and sit bottom of the table;

He played down Watford being Norwich's 'bogey team', saying his side are "respectful but not fearful". The Canaries have lost their past four against the Hornets;

Norwich have lost 14 straight Premier League games but Farke said they must not feel sorry for themselves. He reaffirmed that the club's goal is to become established in the top flight'

Farke defended Lukas Rupp and Teemu Pukki, who have both received criticism from some City fans this season. On Rupp, he said: "I know he doesn't play sexy football like [Cristiano] Ronaldo - but he is LR7, not CR7.

