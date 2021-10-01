George Cummins, BBC Sport

Arsenal travel to Brighton on Saturday going for their fourth straight win - and the atmosphere around the club feels very different to the start of the season when they were hit by Covid-19 problems and lost 5-0 away to Manchester City.

Are Arsenal are always one defeat away from a crisis? I put that to Mikel Arteta on Thursday and he said: “I think that feeling is very necessary at a big club because every defeat is a crisis and it should be a crisis, and you have to deal with that pressure.

"If you want to be the best you have to cope with that and realise that excellence is the only way and the only thing that is expected. Anything else isn’t good enough.”

Arteta will be forced to make one change, with Granit Xhaka ruled out for three months. Could Maitland-Niles get a chance in his favourite position?

“Ainsley is certainly one of the options and we have used him quite a lot in the start of the season and he’s doing really well and I’m pleased with what I’ve seen from him," added Arteta.

The last international break came at a good time for Arsenal. The way they are playing at the moment this break might come at the wrong time for the Arsenal manager.