Lawro's predictions: Southampton v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Southampton are another team without a victory so far but I think their performances have been better than their results in their first three games.

West Ham, meanwhile, have won two out of three and would have a 100% record if they hadn't let their lead slip twice at home against Crystal Palace before the international break.

This is going to be close, but I just have a sneaky feeling Saints are going to snatch the points here, and end their wait for a win.

Justin's prediction: I grew up in Southampton so I have got a bit of an affinity with Saints - I used to go and watch them play at The Dell with my dad. Being totally honest, I'm not really sure where either team is, this close to the start of the season, but I will go with Southampton for sentimental reasons if nothing else. 1-0

Find out how Lawro and Justin think the rest of this week's fixtures will go