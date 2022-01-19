Your Liverpool gossip round-up

We're past the halfway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Liverpool transfer gossip to drop:

Liverpool are prepared to let Roberto Firmino leave in the summer for £16.5m, with the forward having already been offered to Barcelona. (El Nacional, via Mail), external

Eduardo Camavinga would accept a move to Liverpool, but Real Madrid want 55m euros (£46m) for the 19-year-old France midfielder. (Liverpool Echo), external

PSV Eindhoven have joined the race to sign Nat Phillips this month and Liverpool are listening to permanent and loan offers for the centre-back. (Football Insider), external

How do you feel about Liverpool's January business? Have your say here.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.