'Supporters showed me it doesn't matter'

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I've never seen my sexuality as important to what I do on air. Why should it matter? It's never held me back and it's never caused me an issue on air. I love my job as Manchester City reporter for BBC Radio Manchester. It's a privilege.

Thankfully the comments I received on a recent tweet of mine backed that up too. Supporters showing me that it doesn't matter. It has no impact on my ability to commentate on a game, or report on Manchester City. I hope this shows anyone that your sexuality shouldn’t hold you back. Thank you to everyone who did take the time to message.

This week I sat down and watched Channel 4's 'Football's Coming Out' - a documentary exploring the current state of football when it comes to LGBT+ players, what is in place already and what could happen should a top-level player choose to come out.

My own experience is positive. At first, like many, I kept it hidden from colleagues, pundits and bosses. It's inherent to fear the worst. I feared it would affect my ability to get on, to commentate. It didn't. Everyone has been great. Being gay doesn't change your ability to do anything.

I've been out for many years now but the documentary shows you two sides and really encouraged me to speak out more. There's the side where you know the majority will support you - from the clubs themselves, to the media and the fans. Sadly, with some of the video clips and stories this season alone of homophobic abuse at games you can see why it's a daunting world. This is why it's an issue and one we have to help resolve. People speaking out and using their experiences for the better can only help.

I joined the BBC Sport LGBT podcast as a guest a couple of years ago. If you want to listen to it, you can here