Life may be moving fast for the sought-after Darwin Nunez.

In under three years the 22-year-old Uruguayan has moved to Europe to join Almeria, set a Portuguese record and now, perhaps, might set a record at Liverpool.

Nunez moved from Spanish side Almeria to Benfica for 24m Euros (£21m) in 2020 - to date the highest fee ever paid for a player by a Portuguese club.

And now he is being heavily linked with a move that could see Liverpool pay more than the club record £75m they gave to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk.

Nunez operates as a centre-forward but can also work from the left side, despite being right footed. Such qualities point to him being a potential replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been the subject of bids from Bayern Munich.

Nunez found the net 34 times in 41 appearances in all competitions last season, including two goals in separate legs of Liverpool's Champions League win over Benfica. It proved to be by far and away his most prolific season to date.

Such was Nunez's display at Anfield, pockets of the club's fanbase instantly spoke of him as a potential summer target on podcasts.

Benfica's former manager Jorge Jesus previously said Nunez would one day be Benfica's most expensive sale, despite the fact the club raised £113m for Joao Felix in selling the striker to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Away from football, Nunez became a dad for the first time earlier this year and has previously spoken of how he begged his former club Penarol to allow him to join Almeria in 2019 so that he could afford to buy his parents a house.