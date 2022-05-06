Katie Stafford, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."

On opponents Tottenham, he said: "It will be a massive test. All teams fight for everything but Tottenham have massive quality. They have some of the best counter-attacking players in the world."

He said Manchester City's loss to Real Madrid in the week was "a massive blow" for City, but added: "They will be ready to face Newcastle, I have no doubt."

On Luis Diaz's impact, he said: "There’s enough space in each club for a world-class player and that’s why we were desperate to have him."

He described the packed fixture schedule as "the best reason to be busy" and added: "It's doing the things we love to do."

Klopp said the fans helped his team reach the Champions League final: "Wherever we were, they made it our ground. Thank you very much for making the dream special."

