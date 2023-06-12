Wolves defender Nathan Collins is keen to re-establish himself in Julen Lopetegui's starting XI after a mixed first season at Molineux.

Collins was a regular starter in the first half of the campaign following his summer move from Burnley, but lost his place at centre-back to Craig Dawson when he arrived in January from West Ham.

"The new manager has been good for us since he came in and obviously it was tough for me not playing, because I always want to play," Republic of Ireland centre-back Collins told the club website., external

"But when he came in, we had one goal to aim for and that was to stay in the Premier League, and we did that with his help. To get that goal, he had to make a few changes, he took some risks, and everything worked out well.

"Even though I’ve not played as much since he came in, I’ve learned a lot and I’m just looking forward to the future now."

On his hopes for next season, the 22-year-old added: "I just want to get back playing and have everyone enjoying their football. Everyone playing, having a style of football that we all want to play, being a threat at home and winning games away from home as well, because we've not been able to do that many times this season.

"But really, we just want to play our best football. I'm just looking forward to playing football again because I love so much playing football, whenever I can, so that's the only aim for me, I just want to get out there and play as much as I can."