'Rodgers to be highest-paid Celtic manager'

Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are finalising a deal that will make the 50-year-old Northern Irishman the highest-paid manager in the Scottish champions' history, earning him in excess of the £2m-plus salary he received in his first spell at the club. (Scottish Sun), external

Brendan Rodgers is set to be handed a "lucrative" contract and a "big" budget for the summer transfer window if the final details of his appointment as Celtic manager can be agreed. (Football Insider), external

Leeds United remain locked in interviews aimed at securing a new head coach with Celtic target Brendan Rodgers out of the process after indicating firmly that he does not intend to drop into England's Championship. (The Athletic), external

Celtic will continue to block John Kennedy from following Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur with potential new manager Brendan Rodgers keen to keep the assistant boss as part of his backroom staff. (Football Scotland), external

Scott Brown, the former Celtic midfielder now managing Fleetwood Town, is Brendan Rodgers' potential assistant manager should current number two John Kennedy follow Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur. (Scottish Sun), external

Republic of Ireland winger Mikey Johnston, the 24-year-old who spent last season on loan to Vitoria Guimaraes, hopes a return to Celtic for Brendan Rodgers means he can start again with a clean slate at the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic midfielder Moi Elyounoussi has confirmed he will leave Southampton as a free agent at the end of the month following relegation from the Premier League, opening up a possible return to the Scottish champions, whose incoming manager, Brendan Rodgers, tried to sign him for Leicester City. (Football Scotland), external

Aberdeen are the frontrunners to secure a return for midfielder Leighton Clarkson, despite interest from other clubs, including Celtic, Rangers and Reading, with Liverpool willing to allow the 21-year-old to leave on a permanent deal after his loan spell at Pittodrie. (Football Insider), external

