Tom English, BBC Scotland

People talk about Scott McTominay's engine and his athleticism. We saw it again here. He was relentless. His finish for the goal was exceptional. Sharp as you like, accurate as you please. He banged it in the corner and put this game to bed.

McTominay is a player who is also going through some uncertainty in his club career.

Time was - and not that long ago - when Ralf Rangnick was eulogising him and suggesting that he was a potential captain of Manchester United. "His energy is amazing," said the then interim manager. "In a couple of years I could see him leading this team."

That's not going to happen. Erik ten Hag is not so sweet on McTominay, not so keen to give the games that others were before him.

He got seven minutes in the FA Cup final, 23 minutes against Fulham, four against Chelsea, four against Bournemouth. That's how his season at Old Trafford finished. There were rumours of him leaving, talk of Newcastle and Everton.

McTominay has Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Fred as rivals in the United team. That's intense competition.

Who knows if he will stay and fight for more minutes or go in the hope of featuring more, but the fact is that he played 1,149 minutes in 2022-23 compared with 2,393 minutes the season before and 2,125 minutes the season before that.

That's an issue for another time. For Scotland, he's been a colossus in a team of giants.