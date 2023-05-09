I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Proud but frustrated. That was the feeling we had leaving Anfield on Saturday.

Proud Brentford had matched Liverpool for large parts of the game, but frustrated that we got nothing out of it.

Apart from the first 20 minutes or so, the Bees were totally in the match and played really well – but too often were let down by the final ball, while our set pieces were not as accurate as usual.

Our second-half dominance was proved when Reds goalkeeper Alisson was booked for time-wasting after taking too long over a goal-kick.

At least I finally saw us put the ball in the net - and got to celebrate - on my fourth time watching us at Anfield. It was a brilliant solo effort by Bryan Mbeumo, but was ruled out after VAR stepped in.

I am beginning to wonder if this bad luck is the sort of thing that happens when we play in our light blue away kit.

This was the sixth time we have worn it and it is still to bring us a victory – with three draws and three defeats the results so far.

It’s also our away kit for next season, so let’s hope it brings us better luck then.