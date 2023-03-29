No side have conceded more headed goals in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth's 11, while a league-high 32% of Fulham's goals this season have been headers (12/38). However, the Cottagers will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored a third of their headed goals.

Fulham have lost their past two league matches, but are yet to lose three in a row this term. Nine of their 10 league defeats in 2022-23 have come against teams starting the day in the top half of the table, with the exception being a 3-1 loss at 15th-placed West Ham in October.