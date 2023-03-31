'We can still improve' - Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes there is more to come from his side as their Scottish Premiership campaign resumes on Sunday following the international break.

Celtic have won their last 14 games in all competitions, lead the league by nine points and have already regained the Viaplay Cup, beating Glasgow rivals Rangers 2-1 in February.

"I think we can still improve our performances, be more aggressive in our approach, score more goals," Postecoglou said. "Those targets are always there.

"It's a never ending thread, where we just want to show that we can keep playing better football."

Postecoglou was under no illusions about the task that awaits in Dingwall though, but backed Celtic's quality to shine through on the day.

"Always a difficult game. Malky sets his team up very well in terms of its structure. There's a physicality about them and they're always a threat from set pieces.

"At this time of year, every game has significance. Teams are fighting for something and there's going to be an edge and desperation to everything that happens.

"That doesn’t change our approach in terms of making sure we perform at the levels we know we can and have been doing. If we do that, we know we are going to be hard to stop."