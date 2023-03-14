'It simply isn't working under McInnes'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

The only praise from Friday night goes to the fans who travelled in good numbers and backed the team throughout a woeful 90-minute performance - they deserved so much better.

We got off to the perfect start but rather than kick on we reverted back to being a shapeless and ineffective unit who would struggle to survive in the Championship never mind the top league.

I'm hoping Derek McInnes will do the honourable thing and walk as it simply isn't working.

We have gone a year without an away win in the league, he doesn't know his best 11 after all this time, and our style of play would make your eyes bleed.

It's back to relegation business this weekend as St Johnstone come to town. This is the most winnable pre-split fixture and anything other than three points is unacceptable in our current predicament.