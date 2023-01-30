FA Cup fifth-round draw in full

The FA Cup fifth-round draw has taken place, with the full list of ties as follows:

  • Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town

  • Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

  • Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

  • Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United

  • Bristol City v Manchester City

  • Manchester United v Derby County or West Ham United

  • Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

The games will take place on the week of Wednesday, 1 March.

