Rodgers on Maddison, January transfers and Liverpool
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester City face Liverpool at Anfield on Friday.
Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:
James Maddison won't be available and is waiting to hear from a specialist in London.
Dennis Praet is "sore and struggling with his side", and also unavailable.
Rodgers said the 3-0 home defeat by Newcastle United on Monday was disappointing and "unlike what we've been".
On the January transfer window, he said: "Hopefully we can get that done sooner rather than later. That’s the plan."
Rodgers said there have been ongoing contract talks with the agents of Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey and Jonny Evans.
On facing the Reds, who he managed from 2012 to 2015, Rodgers said: "Always a difficult game and nobody knows that more than myself. Challenges are there to be overcome."