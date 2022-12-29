Frank on signings, Norgaard and Toney
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford visit West Ham on Friday.
Here is what he has had to say:
Kristoffer Ajer has trained fully while Aaron Hickey is closer to full training, though both miss West Ham, while Frank Onyeka is out with a hamstring issue.
Frank expressed his delight to have Christian Norgaard available. The Danish midfielder has been hampered by an Achilles injury this season and Frank says he is “the glue” that “makes the team tick”.
With Norgaard available, Frank says there is no plan to strengthen in midfield in January, though the manager says he remains “aware and open minded”.
He refused to be drawn on links with Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres and added it was “100% not likely to be a busy January”.
The “character” and “laser-focused” nature of Ivan Toney drew praise from the manager, who added: "The way he pushes forward and helps the team is remarkable."