Gossip: Celtic raise VAR concerns; Old Firm probe launched

Celtic will raise concerns with the Scottish FA about the use of VAR after the club were left baffled that referee John Beaton was not sent to the monitor to look at a potential handball by Rangers' Connor Goldson in Monday's Old Firm draw (Daily Record), external.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says the decision not to send the referee to review the incident was "incredulous" (Daily Record), external.

Police have launched a probe after Celtic left-back Greg Taylor and one of the club's physios were targeted by an object thrown from the home end while he was receiving treatment (Scottish Sun), external.

